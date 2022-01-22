UrduPoint.com

De Kock Outshines Pant As South Africa Clinch Series

Muhammad Rameez Published January 22, 2022 | 12:13 AM

De Kock outshines Pant as South Africa clinch series

Quinton de Kock won a stroke-filled battle with rival wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant as South Africa clinched their one-day international series against India at Boland Park in Paarl on Friday

Paarl, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Quinton de Kock won a stroke-filled battle with rival wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant as South Africa clinched their one-day international series against India at Boland Park in Paarl on Friday.

South Africa chased down India's 287 for six and won the second match in the three-game series with 11 balls to spare.

De Kock was named man of the match after scoring 78 runs off 66 balls and pulling off a spectacular leg side stumping, trumping Pant, who made a hard-hit 85 but missed a crucial stumping chance offered by De Kock.

"It's great to have Quinny back," said South African captain Temba Bavuma. "He reminded us again why he is such a valuable player." De Kock, who announced a shock retirement from Test cricket after the first Test against India last month, was back to his best after taking paternity leave to be with his wife for the recent birth of a baby daughter.

He was in sparkling form as he and Janneman Malan put on 132 for the first wicket in just 22 overs.

De Kock raced to a half-century off 36 balls in an innings comprising seven fours and three sixes, before he missed a full toss and was leg before wicket to Shardul Thakur.

But he was lucky when he was on 32 when he went down the wicket to a delivery from off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin which went past his bat and eluded Pant, who had an opportunity to make a straightforward stumping.

Malan provided solid support for De Kock and went on to make 91 before he was bowled by a Jasprit Bumrah off-cutter which lifted off a length and deflected into the stumps off the batsman's elbow.

On a day when the temperature reached 40 Celsius, Pant scored his runs off 71 balls. He shared a third wicket partnership of 115 with captain KL Rahul, who made 55.

Related Topics

India Africa Cricket Wife Man Paarl South Africa KL Rahul Rishabh Pant Shardul Thakur Boland Park, Paarl From Best

Recent Stories

Victims of Indian abuses: Mushaal, her daughter re ..

Victims of Indian abuses: Mushaal, her daughter ready to testify before Stoke Wh ..

5 minutes ago
 Biden Admin Suspends 44 Flights to China in Respon ..

Biden Admin Suspends 44 Flights to China in Response to US Flight Suspensions - ..

5 minutes ago
 Covid-19 vaccines showed high efficacy against sev ..

Covid-19 vaccines showed high efficacy against severe Omicron: US data

5 minutes ago
 Members should avoid un-parliamentary language: Al ..

Members should avoid un-parliamentary language: Ali Muhammad

5 minutes ago
 ICT admin to seal 25 streets due to rising Covid-1 ..

ICT admin to seal 25 streets due to rising Covid-19 cases

31 minutes ago
 Biden, Kishida in Close Alignment on Russia, Japan ..

Biden, Kishida in Close Alignment on Russia, Japan to Be by US Side - Official

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.