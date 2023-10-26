De Kock still going his own way with World Cup run-spree

If the World Cup represents Quinton de Kock's farewell to one-day internationals, then the South Africa opener is bowing out in style

Mumbai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) If the World Cup represents Quinton de Kock's farewell to one-day internationals, then the South Africa opener is bowing out in style.

De Kock is currently the tournament's leading batsman with 407 runs, including three hundreds, from just five matches at an average of over 81 heading into South Africa's game against Pakistan in Chennai on Friday.

Scores of 100 and 109 powered the Proteas to wins over both Sri Lanka and Australia, with De Kock's superb 174 on Tuesday the cornerstone of South Africa's 149-run rout of Bangladesh in Mumbai.

But having already called time on his Test career last year, the wicketkeeper-batsman announced before the World Cup he would be leaving the ODI stage after the 50-over game's showpiece event in India.

A star of the lucrative Twenty20 franchise circuit, the left-hander may still be available for the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and United States.

Yet now aged 30, a time when many cricketers are approaching their peak, the end of De Kock's international career is in sight.

"I've played a lot of cricket already," said De Kock, a veteran of 54 Tests and almost three times as many ODIs, prior to the World Cup

Even the way he marked his 150th ODI, with a commanding 140-ball innings, including 15 fours and seven sixes, against Bangladesh failed to provoke much obvious excitement in the gifted shotmaker.

"I am a bit more tired than satisfied," said De Kock, off the field for the entire Bangladesh innings after a bout of cramp.

But stand-in South Africa captain Aiden Markram had no trouble afterwards paying tribute to both De Kock's talent and his less heralded cricket intelligence.

"We all know Quinton to be the free-spirited guy that he is, but he actually has a fantastic cricket brain on him," said Markram, deputising as skipper for the ill Temba Bavuma.

"He assesses conditions really well and communicates that to us off the field even before we've walked out to bat.

So, it adds a lot of value in that regard."

Fellow batsman Markram added: "You never want to clip his (De Kock's) wings really. You just want to let him fly."

De Kock's determination to plough his own furrow was evident early on, with reports of the 15-year-old's debut for provincial side Gauteng against a touring Durham team saying the precocious teenager had faced England fast bowlers Stephen Harmison, Liam Plukett and Graham Onions without a thigh pad.

"I honestly can't remember, but it is probably true," said De Kock.

- 'Man in his own shoes' -

That single-mindedness was also evident when he missed a match during the 2021 T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates after refusing to obey a last-minute edict by Cricket South Africa to "take the knee" in sympathy with the Black Lives Matter movement.

De Kock's position was motivated not so much out of opposition to the cause as the way it was handled by CSA.

"Quinton is an adult and a man in his own shoes," said skipper Bavuma at the time.

That incident followed something of an uncomfortable spell for De Kock as South Africa captain in all three formats.

"I don't mind captaining but I was pretty happy to hand it over," he said. "It's not really in my character."

Nor is the modern fashion for extensive video and statistical analysis.

De Kock -- who has now scored more than 12,000 runs across all international cricket -- instead prefers a simpler approach.

"I basically play what's in front of me," he said. "You can look at videos, but it's not the same as being in the middle."

De Kock, happier talking about his passion for fishing than cricket, also has no trouble switching off when he's with his family in Knysna, a tourist town some five hours drive from Cape Town.

"I don't touch a bat when I am at home," he said, "We play so much cricket that it's like riding a bicycle."