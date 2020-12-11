UrduPoint.com
De Kock To Captain South African Test Team

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 03:08 PM

Quinton de Kock was on Friday named South Africa's Test captain for the 2020/21 season

De Kock, who will turn 28 on Thursday, was appointed as captain of the South African limited overs teams last season but at the time was ruled out as a possible Test captain by Cricket South Africa director of cricket Graeme Smith.

Smith said in April that he believed De Kock would be over-burdened by being Test captain in addition to being white-ball captain, wicketkeeper and a leading batsman.

New selection convener Victor Mpitsang said De Kock was happy to take on the role for one season before a permanent appointment was made.

South Africa are scheduled to play three Test series this season, starting with two matches against Sri Lanka from December 26. They will then play two Tests in Pakistan followed by a series against Australia for which no details have been finalised.

"We are satisfied, as the national selection panel, with the decision that we have made to ensure continuity within the team, while we work towards making the best decision for its future without the pressure of time constraints," said Mpitsang.

"Quinton is happy to continue in the role for the next season and is comfortable with the balance of the workload and we back him fully as a captain.

" Cricket South Africa named a 15-man squad for the series against Sri Lanka. It includes four uncapped players in batsmen Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen and Kyle Verreynne and fast bowler Glenton Stuurman, while all-rounder Wiaan Mulder returns after a lengthy injury lay-off.

Leading fast bowler Kagiso Rabada and Dwaine Pretorius were not considered for the first Test in Centurion because they are recovering from injuries but Mpitsang said both players would continue to be assessed and could possibly be fit in time for the second Test in Johannesburg, starting on January 3.

De Kock has led South Africa in eight one-day internationals and 11 Twenty20 internationals but has no experience of captaincy at first-class level.

It had been speculated that batsmen Temba Bavuma and Aiden Markram were regarded as long-term captaincy prospects but that both needed to cement their places in the team.

The South African squad will assemble on December 19.

South African squad Quinton de Kock (capt), Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Beuran Hendricks, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, Sarel Erwee, Anrich Nortje, Glenton Stuurman, Wiaan Mulder, Keegan Petersen, Kyle Verreynne FixturesDecember 26-30, CenturionJanuary 3-7, Johannesburg

Pakistan Africa Cricket Australia Sri Lanka Johannesburg Van South Africa Keshav Maharaj January April December

