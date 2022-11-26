UrduPoint.com

De Minaur Pulls Australia Level In Davis Cup Semi-finals

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 26, 2022 | 02:00 AM

De Minaur pulls Australia level in Davis Cup semi-finals

Málaga, Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :Alex de Minaur stunned former US Open champion Marin Cilic in straight sets to pull 28-time champions Australia level with Croatia in the Davis Cup semi-finals on Friday.

De Minaur won 6-2, 6-2 after Borna Coric had earlier given Croatia the lead with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Thanasi Kokkinakis.

The tie will be decided in the doubles when Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell, the reigning Wimbledon champions, face Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic who took the All England club title in 2021.

Cilic, ranked 17 in the world, was undone by 23 unforced errors as De Minaur, the world number 24, avenged a loss to the Croatian when the two countries met in last year's tournament.

Earlier, world number 26 Coric triumphed over 95th-ranked Kokkinakis in 92 minutes on the back of six aces and 18 winners as the two-time champions set their sights on a return to the final having lost to Russia in the 2021 title match.

"This means a lot to me," said Coric, who has resurrected his career in 2022 having not played for 12 months until March this year after undergoing right shoulder surgery.

"I was watching the guys playing Davis Cup when I was injured and doing my rehab. To play for Croatia is an amazing feeling for me."Australia are looking to reach a first Davis Cup final since 2003 when they won the last of their 28 titles.

The eventual winners will face either Canada or Italy in Sunday's final.

Related Topics

Injured World Australia Russia Canada Lead Italy Croatia March Sunday All Wimbledon US Open

Recent Stories

Blinken to Attend NATO Ministerial in Romania Next ..

Blinken to Attend NATO Ministerial in Romania Next Week, Meet Kuleba - State Dep ..

2 hours ago
 Austin, German Counterpart Discuss Joint Effort to ..

Austin, German Counterpart Discuss Joint Effort to Support Ukraine - Pentagon

2 hours ago
 US Senate to Hold Hearing for Biden's Nominee for ..

US Senate to Hold Hearing for Biden's Nominee for Ambassador to Russia Next Week ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan-Turkiye defence cooperation for peace, to ..

Pakistan-Turkiye defence cooperation for peace, to ward off aggression: Prime Mi ..

2 hours ago
 Kane starts for England in USA World Cup clash

Kane starts for England in USA World Cup clash

2 hours ago
 Giroud ready to tower above French giants

Giroud ready to tower above French giants

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.