De Silva rescues Sri Lanka to leave West Indies Test in balance

Galle, Sri Lanka, Dec 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Dhananjaya de Silva rescued Sri Lanka from trouble in Galle with an unbeaten 96 at tea on day four of the second Test against the West Indies on Thursday.

The match is on a knife-edge with the hosts leading by 189 after the middle-order batsman's back-to-the-wall effort against spinners posing a huge threat on a crumbling wicket.

Having first put up a 78-run stand with overnight batsman Pathum Nissanka, de Silva then went on to eke out a crucial partnership of 51 with Ramesh Mendis.

Sri Lanka were 238-8 at tea after conceding a first-innings lead of 49.

Despite claiming four wickets after the lunch break, the West Indies could not see the back of de Silva.

The tourists introduced pace to unsettle the batsmen, but with a couple of pulled boundaries off Kemar Roach, de Silva ensured that Sri Lanka had the momentum.

Opener Nissanka, playing just his sixth Test match, posted his third half-century in the series with a conservative approach.

West Indies were ruing a dropped catch off de Silva when he was on five, with wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva spilling the chance. The batsman made the tourists pay with an excellent counterattack.

Nissanka made 66 before a Roston Chase delivery saw him dismissed on the last ball before lunch.

Mendis then lost his wicket and Angelo Mathews -- struggling with a hamstring injury -- came into bat at the fall of the seventh wicket. He managed just one run.