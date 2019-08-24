De Silva ton lifts Sri Lanka to 244 against New Zealand

Batsman Dhananjaya de Silva struck a defiant 109 to lift Sri Lanka to 244 against New Zealand on day three of the rain-hit second Test in Colombo on Saturday

Batsman Dhananjaya de Silva struck a defiant 109 to lift Sri Lanka to 244 against New Zealand on day three of the rain-hit second Test in Colombo on Saturday.

De Silva moved from his overnight 32 to complete his fifth Test century after Sri Lanka resumed the day on 144 for six at Colombo's P. Sara Oval.

New Zealand fast bowlers Tim Southee and Trent Boult shared seven wickets between them to help bowl out the hosts in 90.2 overs with numerous rain interruptions.

Southee returned figures of 4-63 while Boult took three wickets including De Silva who was the last man out, bowled off an inside edge.

The Kiwi openers stood guard in the two overs before lunch with Tom Latham, scoring one, and Jeet Raval, on nought, batting at the break.

De Silva, who was dropped on nine by paceman Boult off his own bowling on day two, put on crucial partnerships including a 43-run stand for the eight wicket with Suranga Lakmal.

The middle-order batsman reached the hundred with a boundary to thirdman off Southee as he raised his bat to the applauding Sri Lankan dressing room.

De Silva put up a grand show on how to bat with the tail as the final four overs helped the hosts get 114 runs. De Silva hit 16 fours and two sixes in his 148-ball stay at the wicket.

Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne also contributed with a valuable 65 after Sri Lanka elected to bat first.

Sri Lanka lead the two-match series 1-0.