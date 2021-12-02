UrduPoint.com

De Silva's 153 Ends West Indies Hopes In Sri Lanka

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 06:51 PM

De Silva's 153 ends West Indies hopes in Sri Lanka

Dhananjaya de Silva ended the West Indies' hopes of a maiden win on Sri Lankan soil with a brilliant six-hour spell at the crease in Galle to finish day four with an unbeaten 153 on Thursday

Galle, Sri Lanka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Dhananjaya de Silva ended the West Indies' hopes of a maiden win on Sri Lankan soil with a brilliant six-hour spell at the crease in Galle to finish day four with an unbeaten 153 on Thursday.

The tourists went wicketless through the final session, with Lasith Embuldeniya rounding out a record 107-run partnership.

Sri Lanka finished on 328 for eight at stumps and are ahead by 279 runs. No team has chased that many to win a Test match in Galle.

De Silva's back to the wall knock helped the hosts out of trouble when he walked in to bat at 73-3, a lead of just 24.

Having first put up a 78-run stand with overnight batsman Pathum Nissanka, de Silva then went on to eke out a crucial partnership of 51 with Ramesh Mendis.

It was de Silva's eighth Test ton and the 30-year-old ticked over 150 in style by driving Nkrumah Bonner for four.

The West Indies were ruing a dropped catch off de Silva when he was on five, with wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva spilling the chance.

The batsman made the tourists pay with an excellent counterattack.

To add insult to injury, Veerasammy Permaul dropped de Silva off his own bowling when he was on 116.

The West Indies trail the two-Test series 0-1. The highest successful run chase in Galle is 268 by Sri Lanka in 2019 against New Zealand.

The tourists introduced pace to unsettle the batsmen, but with a couple of pulled boundaries off Kemar Roach, de Silva ensured that Sri Lanka had the momentum.

Opener Nissanka, playing just his sixth Test match, posted his third half-century in the series with a conservative approach.

Nissanka made 66 before a Roston Chase delivery saw him dismissed on the last ball before lunch.

Mendis then lost his wicket and Angelo Mathews -- struggling with a hamstring injury -- came into bat at the fall of the seventh wicket. He managed just one run.

Related Topics

Sri Lanka Galle Lead Dhananjaya De Silva Roston Chase 2019 Pace (Pakistan) Limited New Zealand

Recent Stories

Pakistan announces squad for home series against W ..

Pakistan announces squad for home series against West Indies

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan squads for West Indies series, Asia Cup a ..

Pakistan squads for West Indies series, Asia Cup and U19 World Cup announced

45 minutes ago
 Police arrest 20 with drugs

Police arrest 20 with drugs

4 minutes ago
 66 female students of IUB interviewed for USADI sc ..

66 female students of IUB interviewed for USADI scholarships

4 minutes ago
 Police arrest 40 kite sellers, confiscate 1660 kit ..

Police arrest 40 kite sellers, confiscate 1660 kites, chemical thread

4 minutes ago
 Russia says it hopes for Putin, Biden 'contact' so ..

Russia says it hopes for Putin, Biden 'contact' soon

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.