UrduPoint.com

'Dead In Its Tracks' - FIFPro Chief Convinced Biennial World Cup Won't Happen

Zeeshan Mehtab 48 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 10:22 PM

'Dead in its tracks' - FIFPro chief convinced biennial World Cup won't happen

The head of global footballers' union FIFPro is confident a plan to hold the men's World Cup every two years is "dead in its tracks" and insists FIFA should do more to promote the women's version instead

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :The head of global footballers' union FIFPro is confident a plan to hold the men's World Cup every two years is "dead in its tracks" and insists FIFA should do more to promote the women's version instead.

FIFA will hold a summit in December with president Gianni Infantino still hoping to find consensus on plans to stage the men's tournament more often than the current four-year cycle.

However, opposition has been so widespread from leagues, players and supporters groups that the chances of a biennial World Cup actually happening appear remote.

"There has been a lot of pushback. They have realised that," FIFPro's general secretary Jonas Baer-Hoffmann told AFP about FIFA's proposals.

"It is quite clear that if you try to push this through against the interests of all these other stakeholders, and without their agreement, it is probably dead in its tracks." FIFPro, comprised of national member associations from 64 countries, is one of several organisations within football that has expressed unhappiness at a lack of consultation on the issue.

The proposals were put forward by Arsene Wenger, FIFA's head of global development.

Baer-Hoffmann questioned whether holding more frequent World Cups would be sustainable economically, but said there is already a solution in place.

"When we met with FIFA for the first time, we asked them for the economic analysis, we haven't seen that yet. I don't think a second World Cup would just mean the current revenue times two. It's not like you just double the value in sponsorship etcetera.

"The truth is also that there are two World Cups in every four-year cycle already. We should make the women's one more of a priority. That is your second World Cup."The World Cup is expanding regardless in another way -- the men's version to 48 teams from 2026 and the women's to 32 teams from 2023.

Related Topics

Football Dead World FIFA Turkish Lira December Women All From Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

DFM Company posts net profit of AED 38.1 million i ..

DFM Company posts net profit of AED 38.1 million in the first nine months of 202 ..

55 minutes ago
 World Stroke Day: SEHA gives new hope to stroke pa ..

World Stroke Day: SEHA gives new hope to stroke patients

55 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation w ..

Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation with Speaker of South Korean Na ..

1 hour ago
 Water resources are fundamental to our sustainable ..

Water resources are fundamental to our sustainable socio-economic development, b ..

1 hour ago
 Hatta in spotlight as HERO Dubai returns for Seaso ..

Hatta in spotlight as HERO Dubai returns for Season 2 with star-studded line-up

1 hour ago
 AJK PM urges UN to immediately move for early sett ..

AJK PM urges UN to immediately move for early settlement of Kashmir issue

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.