Deadlock Between BCB And PCB Continues

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 06:25 PM

Deadlock between BCB and PCB continues

Bangladesh Cricket Board still sticking to its stance that some neutral venue should be selected instead of Pakistan due to security reasons for upcoming Test and T20 matches

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 25th, 2019) Bangladesh Team is still sticking to its earlier stance that the matches against Pakistan should be played at some neutral venue despite that Sri- Lankan team came to Pakistan and went back to their home country.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is insisting to play T20 matches first against Pakistan just to realize the security situation of Pakistan before making any decision to play Test matches.

“BCB wants to see the security situation and therefore is insisting on playing just T20 matches rather than test matches,” an official of Pakistan Cricket board said while seeking anonymity. The sources said that Pakistan Cricket Board had already written a letter to Bangladesh Cricket Board and asked it to explain as to why the Test matches could not be played in Pakistan. BCB, however, did not reply in written to the letter of PCB but BCP Chief Executive Nizamuddin Chaudhary said that Pakistan wanted a complete visit of Bangladesh team but they had to decide the matter of their players’ visit to Pakistan to play cricket.

Ihsan Mani—the chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board, categorically said that Pakistan would not play at any neutral venue, asking Bangladesh to provide evidence as to why Pakistan was not a safe-country for cricket.

While addressing a press conference in Karachi National Stadium, Ihsan Mani said that he hoped that Bangladesh Board would not find any reason to deny Pakistan for Test matches.

“The matter may turn into a dispute before ICC if Bangladesh Cricket refuses to come to Pakistan but I don’t like to comment at this moment because the negotiations are underway,” Mani added.

Bangladesh Team is due to visit Pakistan in January next year as three T20 matches and two Test matches will be played in Pakistan and all these matches are part of International Cricket Council.

