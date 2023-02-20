UrduPoint.com

'Deadly' Spin Duo Ashwin, Jadeja Hailed After Destroying Australia

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 20, 2023 | 02:00 PM

'Deadly' spin duo Ashwin, Jadeja hailed after destroying Australia

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :The "deadly" spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin were hailed on Monday by Indian media and pundits as they revelled in Australia's second Test drubbing.

Ashwin and Jadeja destroyed Australia's batting to set up a six-wicket victory in Delhi on Sunday and give India an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-Test series.

It puts the home side on course for their fourth straight series win over the world's top-ranked side.

Resuming day three on 61-1, Australia slumped to 113 all out before lunch with Jadeja (7-42) and Ashwin (3-59) sharing all 10 wickets, leaving India a 115-run victory target which they romped past in less than 27 overs.

"Ravindra Jadeja is brilliant. India are unstoppable. But how bad are Australia?" the Hindustan Times newspaper asked.

"The image of the famed Australian fighting spirit stood shattered" after the team's second consecutive defeat within three days, the newspaper added.

"This isn't an Australian team that fights. This is a team that rolls over and lets the opposition breeze past," it said.

Six of the 10 Australian batsmen, including Steve Smith and David Warner's concussion substitute Matt Renshaw, fell after attempting cross-batted sweep or reverse sweep shots on a tricky turning pitch with variable bounce.

India skipper Rohit Sharma said the sweep had been "not a very good option" for the visitors.

"Stepping out to the spinners was probably the safer option," he said after the match.

The Indian Express newspaper called Jadeja and Ashwin "Yin and Yang, AC-DC, a deadly pair that cannot be unhyphenated" and "the world's most deceptive spin act".

It is "high time they are bracketed among the finest bowling tag-teams in history, like Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram, James Anderson and Stuart Broad, Dennis Lillee and Jeff Thomson," the daily said.

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle described Australia as "a house of cards" after their second batting collapse in successive matches.

They have "so much to worry about and not as many options," Bhogle added.

Sachin Tendulkar tweeted that Jadeja "literally 'TURNED' the match in our favour".

The third Test starts on March 1 at Indore in central India.

Related Topics

India Delhi World Australia Wasim Akram Indore David Lead Anderson March Sunday Media All Opposition

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Economic Summit to take place on Februar ..

Abu Dhabi Economic Summit to take place on February 28

16 minutes ago
 Peshawar Zalmi's Shakib Al Hasan leaves for US

Peshawar Zalmi's Shakib Al Hasan leaves for US

18 minutes ago
 EDGE launches 11 new breakthrough autonomous, unma ..

EDGE launches 11 new breakthrough autonomous, unmanned solutions at IDEX 2023

31 minutes ago
 IDEX, NAVDEX 2023 open in Abu Dhabi

IDEX, NAVDEX 2023 open in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan raises voice for Ajmal Masih who lost h ..

Imran Khan raises voice for Ajmal Masih who lost his life KPO terrorists'attack

2 hours ago
 UAEU education experts discuss future of education ..

UAEU education experts discuss future of education challenges and prospects

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.