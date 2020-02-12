UrduPoint.com
Deaf Cricket Tournament To Start On 14th

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 03:59 PM

The Faisalabad Deaf Cricket Association will organize a two-day cricket tournament at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) on February 14

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Deaf Cricket Association will organize a two-day cricket tournament at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) on February 14.

The teams from Faisalabad, Okara and Gujranwala will participate in the event.

The Okara team will face Faisalabad on February 14 while match between Gujranwala and Faisalabad will be played on February 16 while final will be played on the same day.

