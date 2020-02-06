UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dealing Dodgers Send Maeda To Twins, Get Betts, Price: Reports

Muhammad Rameez 52 seconds ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 12:08 PM

Dealing Dodgers send Maeda to Twins, get Betts, Price: reports

Boston Red Sox stars Mookie Betts and David Price will join the Los Angeles Dodgers for the upcoming Major League Baseball campaign after a three-team trade that also sent Kenta Maeda to Minnesota

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Boston Red Sox stars Mookie Betts and David price will join the Los Angeles Dodgers for the upcoming Major League Baseball campaign after a three-team trade that also sent Kenta Maeda to Minnesota.

Multiple reports Wednesday detailed the transfers that saw the Dodgers obtain outfielder Betts, the American League batting champion and Most Valuable Player for the World Series champion Red Sox, and Price, a 34-year-old left-hander who led MLB in strikeouts in 2014 and won the 2012 AL Cy Young award as best pitcher.

The Dodgers sent Maeda, a 31-year-old Japanese right-handed pitcher, to the Minnesota Twins, who sent pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol to Boston, which also received outfielder Alex Verdugo from the Dodgers.

Making room for Betts and his one remaining contract year deal worth $27 million while staying under MLB's salary tax prompted the Dodgers to make another move, dealing outfielder Joc Pederson and pitcher Ross Stripling to the Los Angeles Angels for infielder Luis Rengifo.

Teams involved have not confirmed the transfers.

Betts could be looking at a record $400 million free agency deal after this season.

Price figures to replace South Korean pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin, who departed in free agency for a four-year deal with Toronto worth $80 million.

Maeda went 10-8 last year with a 4.08 earned-run average for the Dodgers and played a relief role.

The Dodgers lost the 2017 and 2018 World Series and haven't won the MLB crown since 1988.

Related Topics

World Young Toronto Los Angeles David Price Boston North Korea 2017 2018 From Best Million

Recent Stories

Coronavirus could cost Australian universities 'bi ..

48 seconds ago

Coronavirus: death toll rises, millions more confi ..

49 seconds ago

Virus highlights OPEC reliance on Chinese oil dema ..

50 seconds ago

Asia's largest flower market in SW China suspends ..

53 seconds ago

Record-breaking US astronaut set to return to Eart ..

6 minutes ago

Yankees pitcher Paxton out 3-4 months after back s ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.