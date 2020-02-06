Dealing Dodgers send Maeda to Twins, get Betts, Price: reports

Boston Red Sox stars Mookie Betts and David Price will join the Los Angeles Dodgers for the upcoming Major League Baseball campaign after a three-team trade that also sent Kenta Maeda to Minnesota

Multiple reports Wednesday detailed the transfers that saw the Dodgers obtain outfielder Betts, the American League batting champion and Most Valuable Player for the World Series champion Red Sox, and Price, a 34-year-old left-hander who led MLB in strikeouts in 2014 and won the 2012 AL Cy Young award as best pitcher.

The Dodgers sent Maeda, a 31-year-old Japanese right-handed pitcher, to the Minnesota Twins, who sent pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol to Boston, which also received outfielder Alex Verdugo from the Dodgers.

Making room for Betts and his one remaining contract year deal worth $27 million while staying under MLB's salary tax prompted the Dodgers to make another move, dealing outfielder Joc Pederson and pitcher Ross Stripling to the Los Angeles Angels for infielder Luis Rengifo.

Teams involved have not confirmed the transfers.

Betts could be looking at a record $400 million free agency deal after this season.

Price figures to replace South Korean pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin, who departed in free agency for a four-year deal with Toronto worth $80 million.

Maeda went 10-8 last year with a 4.08 earned-run average for the Dodgers and played a relief role.

The Dodgers lost the 2017 and 2018 World Series and haven't won the MLB crown since 1988.