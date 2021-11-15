Dean Smith named new Norwich City boss: club

Premier League strugglers Norwich City on Monday named former Aston Villa boss Dean Smith as their new head coach, the club said

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Premier League strugglers Norwich City on Monday named former Aston Villa boss Dean Smith as their new head coach, the club said.

"Smith has put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half-year contract and will be joined in Norfolk by assistant head coach Craig Shakespeare," Norwich said in a statement.