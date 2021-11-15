Dean Smith Named New Norwich City Boss: Club
Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 02:05 PM
Premier League strugglers Norwich City on Monday named former Aston Villa boss Dean Smith as their new head coach, the club said
"Smith has put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half-year contract and will be joined in Norfolk by assistant head coach Craig Shakespeare," Norwich said in a statement.