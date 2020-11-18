UrduPoint.com
‘Deano, Job Done Coach!,’ Says Babar Azam

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 11:51 AM

‘Deano, Job done Coach!,’ says Babar Azam

Karahi Kings’ Opener Babar Azam dedicates victory to late head coach Dean Jones.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News—Nov 18, 2020) Karachi Kings’ opener Babar Azam dedicated victory to late head coach of his team Dean Jones.

Taking to Twitter, Babar Azam shared his picture with Dean Jones with a caption: “ Deano, Job Done Coach,”.

Babar Azam scored 63 against 49 balls, leaving his team to victory.

Karachi Kings Captain Imad Wasim also believed that the late coach was watching them winning the trophy.

“ To Deano: Your Kings miss you. We hope you can see the trophy shine from Karachi all the way up there,” he wrote.

It may be mentioned here that Karachi Kings beat Lahore Qalandar by five wickets to win PSL-V.

