Debutant Amir Jamal, Mohammad Rizwan help Pakistan beat England in 5th T20I

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Debuatant Amir Jamal held his nerve in the last over of the match to defend 15 runs and beat England by six runs in the fifth T20I of the seven match series at the Gaddafi stadium on Wednesday. Pakistan lead the series 3-2.

England needed 15 runs in the last over to overhaul a below-par total of 145-10 by Pakistan but some good death-bowling display by the debutant all-rounder helped Pakistan defend the total yet again.

Pakistan had defended 158 runs in the fourth T20I of the series at National Stadium Karachi on Sunday.

Fast bowler Haris Rauf was the most successful bowler who bagged 2 wickets for 41 runs while the debutant Amir Jamal, Iftikahr Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim and Mohammad Nawaz claimed one wicket each.

Moeen Ali played a captain's knock with 51 n.o. of 36 balls but could not help England in the last over of match. DAVID Malan scored 36 off 35 balls while Sam Curran could score 17 runs. Chris Woakes was the other English batter to reach double figure while England fell short of the target by 6 runs.

England team lagged behind the target from the beginning as they lost three wickets in the powerplay for mere 42 runs.

England lost wickets at short intervals and scored 60 at the half way of the innings.

England needed 48 runs in the last 5 overs but missed the target due to some good bowling by Pakistani fast bowlers.

Earlier, a gutsy innings by Mohammad Rizwan of 63 off 47 balls ensured that Pakistan reach 145-10 after all wickets fell in the 19th over.

No other batsman except Iftikhar Ahmed 15 (10) and debutant Amir Jamal 10 (7) could reach double figures for Pakistan. Captain Babar Azam once again fell to the pace of Mark Wood after he was caught at deep square leg for 9(12).

Haider Ali once again failed to perform and succumbed to the pace of Mark Wood for 4(6).

Wicket keeper batsman had to be rested after he was hit in the back by a throw from the David Malan. Mohammad Haris kept wickets as replacement in his absence.

Mohammad Rizwan was adjudged Man of the Match for his responsible innings.

Earlier, Shadab Khan gave the Green cap to Amir Jamal on his debut.