UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Debutante's Six Wickets Put Sri Lanka In Command

Zeeshan Mehtab 56 seconds ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 09:55 PM

Debutante's six wickets put Sri Lanka in command

Left-arm spinner Praveen Jayawickrama took six wickets on debut to dismiss Bangladesh for 251 and give Sri Lanka a commanding lead Saturday on day three of the second Test

Pallekele, Sri Lanka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :Left-arm spinner Praveen Jayawickrama took six wickets on debut to dismiss Bangladesh for 251 and give Sri Lanka a commanding lead Saturday on day three of the second Test.

The 22-year-old Jayawickrama's six for 92 bettered Upul Chandana's record of six for 179 in 1999 when he won his first cap against Pakistan in Dhaka.

Jayawickrama, a replacement for injured Lasith Embuldeniya, has had a modest record in first class cricket, but impressed at Pallekele, giving Sri Lanka a healthy 242-run first-innings lead.

"Just wanted to bowl a lot of dot balls and build pressure," Jayawickrama told reporters.

"That was the game plan. Glad it all worked today, but we have more work to do over the next two days," he said, adding that Tamim's wicket was the one he really wanted.

He stopped before he could reach a century.

Sri Lanka, who declared earlier in the day on 493 for seven, did not enforce the follow-on and were 17 for two at stumps with two days' play remaining and a 259-run lead.

The tourists had got off to a solid start with the openers adding 98 runs for the first wicket.

Jayawickrama then claimed his maiden Test wicket when Saif Hassan was caught at gully for 25. Ramesh Mendis then accounted for Najmul Shanto for a duck in the next over.

A 52-run stand followed between Tamim who scored 92 and captain Mominul Haque. Tamim's outside edge was grabbed by Lahiru Thirimanne at slips off the bowling of Jayawickrama.

Mushfiqur Rahim and Mominul Haque were rebuilding the innings as Bangladesh reached 200 without trouble but in the last over before tea, Jayawickrama trapped Mushfiqur leg before wicket for 40.

In the final session, Bangladesh collapsed, losing six wickets for 27 runs.

Resuming from their overnight score of 469 for six, Sri Lanka declared after 3.3 overs having added 24 runs.

The declaration came 15 minutes into the morning session after Ramesh Mendis was dismissed to end a 111-run partnership with Niroshan Dickwella for the seventh wicket.

Taskin Ahmed picked up career best figures of four for 127.

Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo was hopeful of making a fightback in the next two days.

"Just wanted to bowl a lot of dot balls and build pressure. That was the game plan. Glad it all worked today, but we have more work to do over the next two days," Jayawickrama told journalists.

"We still have a second innings and we have to mentally prepare ourselves for it. It is going to be important for us," Domingo said. "There's still a lot of cricket to be played here."Sri Lanka risk falling to their lowest world rankings position if they fail to beat Bangladesh in this second and final Test.

The first Test ended in a draw after a festival of runs with the two sides scoring 1,289 runs for the loss of just 17 wickets over the five days.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Injured Century World Bangladesh Sri Lanka Dhaka Lead Mominul Haque All From Best Coach

Recent Stories

Ministry of Community Development and Dubai Holdin ..

11 minutes ago

62,366 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

1 hour ago

Belgian youths defy virus ban to party in park

51 seconds ago

Police to take stern action against motorists usin ..

53 seconds ago

Bottas beats Hamilton to pole at Portuguese Grand ..

54 seconds ago

President phones Ulema to seek their role for enfo ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.