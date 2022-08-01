Decathlon world champion Mayer aims for European title

Fresh from his second world decathlon title, France's Kevin Mayer announced on Monday he intends to compete at this month's European Championships in Munich

"I've never been champion of Europe. I'm 30 years old. I want to make myself happy. This is a great opportunity," he told a virtual press conference.

This represents an about turn for the athlete who on his return from the worlds in Eugene suggested he was "99 percent" certain he would not be in Munich for the August 15-21 championships for fear of getting injured ahead of next year's worlds in Budapest and the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Reporting that he had emerged from his exploits in Eugene in good shape he added: "I've got a shot at being European champion so I'm going to take it".