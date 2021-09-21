DeChambeau might quiet hecklers with Ryder Cup length

Bryson DeChambeau might just silence hecklers from his feud with Brooks Koepka with some long-driving success for the United States against Europe at this week's Ryder Cup

Kohler, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Bryson DeChambeau might just silence hecklers from his feud with Brooks Koepka with some long-driving success for the United States against Europe at this week's Ryder Cup.

The spat, which has swirled since May's PGA Championship and intensified through social media, has led to fans yelling "Brooksy" at DeChambeau during events, taunts that led to the PGA Tour vowing to eject fans who do it.

While Koepka and DeChambeau have set aside their issues for team unity, it remains to be seen what fans will do when the biennial team golf matches begin Friday at Whistling Straits.

"I'm going to try to get as many points as I can, and I think yeah, that could potentially change it for sure," DeChambeau said Tuesday.

"There's always going to be people saying things no matter what it is. Even if I make a hole-in-one on every single hole out here, there's always going to be people saying something.

"But this isn't about me," he added. "This is about the team going and winning the Ryder Cup." DeChambeau admitted to being uncomfortable at times with the hecklers but hopes to stir enough excitement on home soil to get US supporters to get his name right.

"No matter what, we're all humans at the end of the day," DeChambeau said. "You can have a lot of armor and you can protect yourself with people around you and all that.

"There are times where it's not comfortable, but there's also times where it fuels me. It's going to be fun to have the crowd behind us and pump them up and show them what I can hopefully do -- and what we can do as a team more importantly." DeChambeau said he's ready for whatever comes his way.

"I've got a brass chest. I've taken a lot of heat," he said.

"I recognize it and all I'm going to do is my absolute best to show people who I truly am, and whatever people think about me is not important. It's about the team this week." DeChambeau, the 2020 US Open champion, hinted the squabble might be over after dining with four-time major winner Koepka on Monday.

"A lot of this social media stuff has definitely been driven by a lot of external factors, not necessarily us two," DeChambeau said.

"I sat down and had dinner with him last night and it was fine. I think there may be something fun coming up here moving forward, but won't speak too much more on that." - 'Full force focus' - DeChambeau said he's more concerned about the team after the Americans have lost nine of the past 12 editions of the Ryder Cup to Europe.

DeChambeau took issue with reports he damaged his hands in the run-up to the Ryder Cup preparing for the Long Drivers Association World Championship, noting that it was before last month's PGA playoffs that he put blisters on his hands.

"I've put full force focus into this event, and I think part of hitting it far is some of why I am so successful and how I could utilize my length on this golf course to potential advantage," he said.

DeChambeau warns his ball speed is faster now than mid-season form as he aims to drive the ball 200 mph.

The match-play format could allow DeChambeau to blast away in certain moments while a partner plays it safe.

"There's certainly opportunities where that potentially could happen," he said. "There's a whole list of holes where it's going to be a huge advantage I hope if I'm hitting it in the fairway."