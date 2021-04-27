UrduPoint.com
Decision To Hold Pak Open Tenpin Bowling C'ship Next Month

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 02:09 PM

Decision to hold Pak Open Tenpin Bowling C'ship next month

A decision to hold the Pakistan Open Tenpin Bowling Championship would be announced in next month

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :A decision to hold the Pakistan Open Tenpin Bowling Championship would be announced in next month.

According to PTBF President Ijaz-ur-Rehman the Pakistan Open Tenpin Bowling Championship was scheduled to be held last month from March 23 to 30 under the auspices of PTBF at Leisure City Bowling Club Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi.

"The preparations for the championship were complete, but the administration did not allow to hold the due to the third lethal wave of the COVID-19 in the country, which led to the postponement of the tournament," he said.

Ijaz said the new dates for the tournament would be announced after Eid-ul-Fitr. "Male and female athletes from across the country will take part in the championship and will compete in six categories including men's singles, doubles, team event, women's singles, amateur and deaf competitions," he said adding that prizes would be distributed among the winners at the end of the championship.

