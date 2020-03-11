UrduPoint.com
Decisions On Tokyo Olympics To Be Made In May - Source In Greek Olympic Committee

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 02:55 PM

All decisions regarding the Olympic Games in Tokyo, including their possible postponement for several months or a year in connection with the situation with the COVID-19, will be made in May, a source in the Greek Olympic Committee told Sputnik on Wednesday

ANCIENT OLYMPIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) All decisions regarding the Olympic Games in Tokyo, including their possible postponement for several months or a year in connection with the situation with the COVID-19, will be made in May, a source in the Greek Olympic Committee told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing Japanese organizing committee member Haruyuki Takahashi, that the Tokyo Olympics could take place in a year or two if a decision was made to cancel the event in 2020.

"Now it's too early to talk about this. All scenarios are possible. Final decisions will be made at a meeting of the organizing committee in May. Then, there will be some certainty with coronavirus, with the situation with its spread. Anything is possible," the source said.

On Wednesday, a dress rehearsal of the Olympic flame lighting ceremony for the Tokyo Games is taking place in Greece's Ancient Olympia. Spectators and journalists were not allowed to attend the ceremony for the first time ever.

