Deep controversy emerges ahead of POA elections

A deep controversy has emerged, badly polluting the atmosphere of next week's elections to the key offices of Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), the main body that promotes sports culture and ensures wide participation of athletes at the international level

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :A deep controversy has emerged, badly polluting the atmosphere of next week's elections to the key offices of Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), the main body that promotes sports culture and ensures wide participation of athletes at the international level.

Sports circles are gravely concerned that there would be a serious setback to promotion of sports if elections are held in this unwholesome situation without taking any corrective steps.

The main person, speaking against Tuesday's (November 26) Lahore elections is President of Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) Major General (r) Muhammad Akram Sahi, who had lost POA presidential polls to General (r) Arif Hassan in 2016. General Arif had then become president for the fourth time in a row. But those elections also attracted a lot of controversy. The result of all the tussle was that no concrete steps could be taken to promote a healthy sports culture.

"These are undemocratic and unlawful elections. These are taking place in the sheer violation of International Olympic Committee's (IOC) charter," Sahi told APP.

"We've decided to stay away as no respectable individual will like to be part of such an exercise," he said.

He said that some AFP officials had submitted their nomination papers but they were rejected by the election committee without any solid reason. "We've written to the IOC and apprised them about the situation. If their observer comes to Pakistan to monitor the elections we'll register our protest," he said, hinting that there would be no smooth sailing for General Arif if gets elected again for the fifth consecutive time.

Referring to 16 individual votes on POA Electoral College list, he said General Arif had included them (in the list) to get votes. "We'll request the IOC as where do in the world such elections take place when a candidate himself nominates such individual voters. We may also move the court," he warned.

According to Sahi the incumbent body had also amended POA constitution and President of Pakistan was no more its patron-in-chief now.

"Similarly, the Names of all the provincial governors have also been removed from the constitution. I'll request the government to look into the matter as why the names of President and governors have been done away with," he said.

"This new constitution is unconstitutional in many ways. If you look at the Electoral College list you will find General Arif Hassan will cast two votes, one as POA President and the other as Archery federation's president.

In the same way, Khalid Mehmood will also cast two votes, one as Secretary General POA and the other as boxing federations' president. This makes no sense. This is absolutely unfair," he maintained.

Some federations, who are recognized by their respective world bodies as well as Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), but not by the POA have also expressed reservations on the elections.

"We've openly supported General Arif in 2016 elections. But this time they've not invited us for reasons best known to them.

"We've not complained to POA as why have we been left out. But one thing is clear that they don't have any specific formula (for affiliation or disaffiliation)," Masood Ahmed vice president of Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) said.

The PJF is regularly sending judoka Shah Hussain Shah in Olympic qualifiers and he is among one of the four athletes, who had so far earned spots in 2020 Tokyo Olympics. "Our athletes regularly feature in international events and win medals," he added.

"I've been denied my right to vote. They've suspended us as we are not willing to take their blue-eyed individuals in provincial cycling associations," said Syed Azhar Ali Shah, the president of Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF).

"I ask the government to take action and dissolve POA. We don't need such a body, whose officials are working only for their own interest," he added.

Earlier, the PCF had also disassociated itself from the recently-held National Games and denounced POA for violating the rules and regulation setup by International Cycling Union (UCI).

Pakistan Netball Federation's senior vice president Malik Sameen Khan also echoed similar sentiments saying, "I believe that we've been deprived of our voting rights as we supported the government." He said that the federation was considering to prepare a future line of action while taking on board other stakeholders.

When contacted General Arif said that the POA elections were taking place in accordance with the IOC rules and regulations. "The allegations are not true. They'd also been doing that in the past but ultimately were proved wrong," he said.

About the federations that were deprived of voting rights, he said they were violating certain rules, hence were suspended by the POA General Council. "The rule is that the federations are required to follow their own constitutions as well as that of the POA, but they are violating the both. Their suspension will end when they will rectify the things," he added.

/395