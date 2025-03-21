Defeated Coe Hails 'historic' IOC Win For Coventry
Muhammad Rameez Published March 21, 2025 | 08:20 AM
Costa Navarino, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Sebastian Coe said Kirsty Coventry's clear victory in the race to be International Olympic Committee president on Thursday was a "historic moment", as the Briton digested his disappointing third-place finish.
Zimbabwean Coventry won in the first round of voting in Greece with 49 of the 97 votes from IOC members, while Coe received just eight votes.
"She's the first woman, it's a very historic moment," he said.
The president of World Athletics and himself a double 1,500 metres Olympic champion on the track said he was delighted that Coventry, who won two Olympic golds in the pool, would lead the body.
"I'm absolutely delighted for Kirsty. We've got an athlete at the head of the organisation, that's a good thing.
"We chatted actually about that only a couple of weeks ago and agreed that that would be the preferred outcome and that's what's happened.
"So I've congratulated her and she's got a huge job but she will have the confidence of the athletes and that's very important.
"
Outgoing IOC president Thomas Bach was rumoured to have strongly supported Coventry's campaign.
Although Coe was once close to Bach, relations between the two men have soured due to the Briton's stance on issues such as banning Russians from track and field following the invasion of Ukraine.
Coe had also campaigned for a more open IOC than the top-down organisation presided over by Bach.
Asked how he viewed the result, Coe said: "It's very difficult to make any interpretation at the moment. I think what is pretty clear is that the athletes and the women members in particular supported her very strongly in the first round."
Coe had complained last week that the IOC election process needed overhauling.
"I have a very clear view, which I think I've expressed, about what the challenges are and what the movement needs to address. But Kirsty will, I'm sure, want to deal with the same issues."
Recent Stories
Abdullah bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak attend Zayed Humanitarian Day event
UAE President receives Ministry of Foreign Affairs delegation
Etihad Airways gears up to welcome passengers during holiday season
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Crown Prince of Dubai meet over Iftar banquet at Nad ..
UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah, Crown Prince
Abdullah bin Zayed, Liberian Foreign Minister discuss bilateral relations
UAE Gender Balance Council signs MoU with Posterity Institute
Talal criticizes KP CM for inaction against terrorism
Groom murdered just three days after wedding
Australia edge closer to World Cup with 5-1 thrashing of Indonesia
ED IBCC, MD NBF discuss strengthening educational collaboration
Japan first team to qualify for 2026 World Cup with win over Bahrain
More Stories From Sports
-
Defeated Coe hails 'historic' IOC win for Coventry6 minutes ago
-
Australia edge closer to World Cup with 5-1 thrashing of Indonesia9 hours ago
-
Japan first team to qualify for 2026 World Cup with win over Bahrain9 hours ago
-
BCCI announces huge prize for Indian team after ICC Champions Trophy 2025 victory12 hours ago
-
PCB responds to revenue generated from ICC Champions Trophy 202512 hours ago
-
PCB to earn Rs. 3bln in profit from Champions Trophy 2025: spokesperson12 hours ago
-
Football: Japan beat Bahrain, become 1st non-host to reach World Cup12 hours ago
-
TNT, Police Boys hockey clubs secure dominant wins in KHA Ramadan Inter-Club Championship13 hours ago
-
PVF set to host major National, Int’l tournaments this year14 hours ago
-
National Padel Championship from Apr 1116 hours ago
-
Eddie Jordan, the Dublin bank clerk who gave Michael Schumacher his F1 debut12 hours ago
-
Quetta triumphs over Larkana by 15 runs in National T-20 tournament1 day ago