ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The Mutahir Badminton academy Rawalpindi is set to host the Defence Day Badminton Championship on September 8 at the Shahbaz Sharif sports Complex, Rawalpindi.

According to Mutahir Sohail, head coach of Mutahir Badminton Academy Rawalpindi, the preparations for the championship are in full swing.

The event will feature boys' singles and doubles, as well as girls' doubles competitions.

Prizes will be awarded to the winning players after the event.

