Defender Weddle rejoins NFL Rams two years after retiring

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Two years after hanging up his pads and cleats, 37-year-old defensive back Eric Weddle is returning to the Los Angeles Rams just in time for an NFL playoff run.

The Rams announced Thursday they have re-signed Weddle, who spent 13 seasons in the NFL before retiring in February of 2020.

The move comes after Rams safety Jordan Fuller suffered a season-ending ankle injury and safety Taylor Rapp entered concussion protocol after a loss to San Francisco last Sunday.

The Rams will play host to Arizona on Monday night in a first-round NFL playoff matchup.

After nine seasons with San Diego and three more at Baltimore, Weddle played his only season for the Rams in 2019, finishing second on the team with 108 tackles and breaking up four passes in 16 regular-season starts.

For his NFL career, six-time Pro Bowl selection Weddle has made 1,179 tackles, 29 interceptions, 98 pass deflections, eight forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries over 201 games.

In addition to Weddle, the Rams signed defensive backs Blake Countess and Sharrod Neasman.