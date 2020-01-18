UrduPoint.com
Defending Champ Antonsen Through To Indonesia Masters Final

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 07:04 PM

Defending champion Anders Antonsen on Saturday breezed through to the Indonesia Masters final after a crushing defeat of Hong Kong's Lee Cheuk-yiu

Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Defending champion Anders Antonsen on Saturday breezed through to the Indonesia Masters final after a crushing defeat of Hong Kong's Lee Cheuk-yiu.

The Dane knocked out Lee with a 21-9, 21-14 victory, clearing the way for a Sunday face-off with hometown favourite Anthony Sinisuka Ginting at Istora Senayan stadium in the capital Jakarta.

Ginting earned a berth in the final after a 22-20, 21-11 semi-final win over Denmark's Viktor Axelsen.

Antonsen described his Indonesian final rival as a "super fast" player.

"I am expecting a really top challenge," the Dane told reporters.

"Ginting is on home court and he is playing really good so I have to bring my absolute best.

" Last year, Antonsen won his first ever title after knocking out world number one Kento Momota, who skipped this year's tournament after being injured in a car accident that killed his driver.

In women's singles, former world champion Carolina Marin of Spain defeated China's He Bingjiao 21-11, 21-19 to reach the finals against Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon, who beat China's Wang Zhiyi Saturday in a 21-12, 23-21 match.

Marin's title hopes were dashed last year after she pulled out of the final due to injury.

"I feel really emotional right now and of course I am looking forward to play tomorrow and to give my best for the final," Marin said.

