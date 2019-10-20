Defending champ Atlanta, Seattle win in MLS playoffs

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Franco Escobar scored in the 70th minute on Saturday as defending champion Atlanta United defeated the New England Revolution 1-0 in the first round of the Major League Soccer playoffs.

The Five Stripes advanced into an MLS Cup Eastern Conference semi-finals matchup Thursday against Sunday's winner between the Philadelphia Union and New York Red Bulls.

In the Western Conference playoff opener, Seattle hometown hero Jordan Morris scored his first MLS hat trick to lead the Sounders over visiting Dallas 4-3 after extra time.

Atlanta's goal began off a chip from Argentine winger Ezequiel Barco deep into the Revolution box, where onrushing Argentine defender Escobar flicked a right-footed shot high into the far side of the net for the only tally.

United's Michael Parkhurst was taken off late in stoppage time with an arm injury.

Former England star Wayne Rooney will try and lead D.C. United into the East semis later Saturday when his club visits Toronto FC.

The winner advances to face East regular-season conference winner New York City FC, but it could be the MLS swan song for Rooney, who departs for England's Derby County after United's playoff run.

At Seattle, Morris bounced in a header in the 113th minute for the deciding goal to subdue stubborn Dallas.

Peruvian striker Raul Ruidiaz blasted in a right-footed shot from outside the penalty area in the 18th minute and set up a Morris goal from the left wing in the 22nd minute as Seattle seized a 2-0 lead.

Dallas defender Reggie Cannon tapped in a goal in the 39th minute, chipping the ball off a defender and then poking in the rebound, and the Texans equalized in the 64th minute on a header by Matt Hedges.

Gustav Svensson headed the ball onto the foot of a fallen Morris, who directed it into the goal in the 74th minute for a 3-2 Seattle edge, but Bryan Acosta's header in the 82nd minute forced extra time.

"They never give up," Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said of his players. "We were able to dig deep and get the goals back when we needed them. Hopefully it springboards us to play a little bit better."The Sounders will face the winner of a later match between Portland and Real Salt Lake in a West semi-final on Wednesday.

Zlatan Imbrahimovic and the Los Angeles Galaxy will play Minnesota United on Sunday with the winner meeting Los Angeles FC in the other West semi.