UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Defending Champ Manuel Crashes Out Of 100m Free Semis At US Olympic Trials

Muhammad Rameez 31 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 08:40 AM

Defending champ Manuel crashes out of 100m free semis at US Olympic trials

Omaha, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Reigning 100m freestyle Olympic champion Simone Manuel stunningly crashed out of the semi-finals of her gold medal event at the US Olympic swimming trials.

Manuel made history in Rio de Janeiro when she became the first African American woman to win an individual Olympic swimming gold -- tying for first with Canadian Penny Oleksiak in the prestigious 100m free.

World titles followed in 2017 and 2019 but she was shut out of Friday's final with the ninth-fastest time of the semis.

Natalie Hinds and Olivia Smoliga finished in a dead-heat in their semi-final to lead the times in 53.55sec. Manuel was fourth in the same semi in 54.17.

Abbey Weitzeil, a 4x100m free relay gold medallist in Rio, won the second semi in the third-fastest time of the night of 53.

66 and Erika Brown emerged from that heat to claim the No. 8 berth ahead of Manuel in 54.15.

Manuel, fighting back tears in a post-race press conference, revealed that after struggling in her training early this year she had been diagnosed in March with over-training syndrome, her symptoms ranging from physical fatigue and lack of progress in her training to depression.

After dialing back her training schedule she eventually took three weeks out of the water, returning to the pool on April 17.

It was a massive chunk of time to miss so close to the Olympics, and Manuel said she knew she had done everything in her power to get herself ready for trials and a bid to defend her title.

"I know I did everything I possibly could to even be here," she said. "And that makes me proud."

Related Topics

Water Rio De Janeiro Progress Same Lead March April Women 2017 2019 Gold Olympics Event From Depression

Recent Stories

UAE takes part in International Conference to supp ..

9 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthis’ attempt to target Khamis M ..

10 hours ago

Qureshi meets Iraqi FM; stresses liberalizing visa ..

9 hours ago

Opposition habitual to use unparliamentary languag ..

9 hours ago

Lavrov, Belarusian Foreign Minister to Discuss Sap ..

9 hours ago

Shehryar Khan Afridi to avoid disgracing parliamen ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.