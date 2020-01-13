Defending Champ Matloob Ahmed wins 9th R.D. Habib Memorial NPG Golf Tournament 2020

Matloob Ahmed, successfully defended his title and won Rashid D. Habib Memorial National Professional Golf Tournament 2020 played at Karachi Golf Club

He scored 276 gross 12 under and was awarded Rs. 707,250 as prize money while national golfer, Muhammad Shabbir managed to clinch runner up slot and the prize money worth Rs. 452,640 on basis of his score of 282 gross under 6.

M Shabbir was closely followed by M. Munir securing third position, carrying cash award worth Rs. 273,470, with 284 under 4.

The final round started early Sunday morning amidst strong Siberian winds blowing in the metropolis.

53 national golfers participated in final round of national professional category, 17 in senior professional category and 11 in junior for the championship.

In the senior professional category Iftikhar Hussain of Rawalpindi Gymkhana Club secured first position with 146 gross +2.

Tahir Nasim of Gymkhana Club followed him with 149 with five over and the two bagged Rs. 150,000 and 93,540 respectively.

Muhammad Saqib, with 147 gross three over, was the winner of the young professional category and received prize money of Rs.

45,000.

Akash Bashir was declared runner up in the same category with 151 gross +7 and clinched prize money worth Rs. 25,300.

Muhammad Abid took the lead in KGC Professionals category and his prize money was Rs. 86,930.

In the KGC Senior Professional Category Saleem Inayat with 153 and 9 over stood leader with prize money of Rs. 23,750.

In the KGC Caddies category, Muhammad Javed scored 157 and 13 over to win first position and the prize money of Rs. 90,250.

Country's top five national golfers M. Shabbir, Matloob Ahmed, Muhammad Munir, M. Tariq and M. Nazir, were paid Rs.

100,000 each as appearance money.

Similarly Rs. 150,000 as appearance money were equally distributed among three top golfers Muhammad Akram, Raja Iftikhar and Tahir Nasim in the senior professional category.

Commander Karachi Pakistan Navy- Zahid Ilyas HI (MI) Sitara Basalat, was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

He appreciated Bank AL Habib's role in promoting Golf and supporting Golfers in Pakistan. Managing Director of Bank AL Habib, Abbas D. Habib congratulated the winners and thanked all those who participated in the event.