Defending champion Atlanta advances in in MLS playoffs

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Franco Escobar scored in the 70th minute on Saturday and defending champion Atlanta United defeated the New England Revolution 1-0 in the first round of the Major League Soccer playoffs.

The Five Stripes advanced into an MLS Cup Eastern Conference semi-finals matchup Thursday against Sunday's winner between the Philadelphia Union and New York Red Bulls.

The goal began off a chip from Argentine winger Ezequiel Barco deep into the Revolution box, where onrushing Argentine defender Escobar flicked a right-footed shot high into the far side of the net for the only tally.

Former England star Wayne Rooney will try and lead D.

C. United into the East semis later Saturday when his club visits Toronto FC.

The winner advances to face East regular-season conference winner New York City FC, but it could be the MLS swan song for Rooney, who departs for England's Derby County after United's playoff run.

In the Western Conference, Dallas will visit the Seattle Sounders and Portland travels to Real Salt Lake with the winners meeting in a West semi-final.

Zlatan Imbrahimovic and the Los Angeles Galaxy will play Minnesota United on Sunday with the winner meeting Los Angeles FC in the other West semi.