UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Defending Champion Atlanta Advances In In MLS Playoffs

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 08:20 AM

Defending champion Atlanta advances in in MLS playoffs

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Franco Escobar scored in the 70th minute on Saturday and defending champion Atlanta United defeated the New England Revolution 1-0 in the first round of the Major League Soccer playoffs.

The Five Stripes advanced into an MLS Cup Eastern Conference semi-finals matchup Thursday against Sunday's winner between the Philadelphia Union and New York Red Bulls.

The goal began off a chip from Argentine winger Ezequiel Barco deep into the Revolution box, where onrushing Argentine defender Escobar flicked a right-footed shot high into the far side of the net for the only tally.

Former England star Wayne Rooney will try and lead D.

C. United into the East semis later Saturday when his club visits Toronto FC.

The winner advances to face East regular-season conference winner New York City FC, but it could be the MLS swan song for Rooney, who departs for England's Derby County after United's playoff run.

In the Western Conference, Dallas will visit the Seattle Sounders and Portland travels to Real Salt Lake with the winners meeting in a West semi-final.

Zlatan Imbrahimovic and the Los Angeles Galaxy will play Minnesota United on Sunday with the winner meeting Los Angeles FC in the other West semi.

Related Topics

Visit Derby Portland Toronto Los Angeles Lead Seattle Dallas Philadelphia Atlanta New York Turkish Lira Sunday From

Recent Stories

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed tours Mushrif Mall

8 hours ago

Global economy projected to grow by about 3 percen ..

10 hours ago

UAE Obesity Conference explores latest obesity man ..

10 hours ago

Moscow, Belgrade Sign Agreements on Export Loan, L ..

10 hours ago

Tens of thousands protest in Lebanon for third day ..

10 hours ago

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Says Serbia Interest ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.