Defending champion Djokovic into US Open last 16

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :Reigning US Open champion Novak Djokovic shrugged off concerns over a painful left shoulder Friday to stroll into the last 16 with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 victory over Denis Kudla.

Djokovic, who received medical treatment multiple times in his second-round win, looked far more at ease against 111th-ranked Kudla as the Serb advanced to a showdown with 2016 champion Stan Wawrinka.