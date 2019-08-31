UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Defending Champion Djokovic Into US Open Last 16

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 08:40 AM

Defending champion Djokovic into US Open last 16

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :Reigning US Open champion Novak Djokovic shrugged off concerns over a painful left shoulder Friday to stroll into the last 16 with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 victory over Denis Kudla.

Djokovic, who received medical treatment multiple times in his second-round win, looked far more at ease against 111th-ranked Kudla as the Serb advanced to a showdown with 2016 champion Stan Wawrinka.

Related Topics

2016 US Open

Recent Stories

UAE announces Saturday as Hijri new year holiday f ..

9 hours ago

RTA launches a new night bus service

9 hours ago

UNODC partners with UAE to support the empowerment ..

9 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Arab and Islamic leaders ..

9 hours ago

Expats to get their bank accounts verified through ..

8 hours ago

US Set to Add Poland to Visa Waiver Program Once I ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.