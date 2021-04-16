UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Defending Champion Fognini Suffers Ruud Awakening In Monaco

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 10:45 PM

Defending champion Fognini suffers Ruud awakening in Monaco

Defending champion Fabio Fognini was knocked out of the Monte Carlo Masters on Friday by Norway's Casper Ruud who goes on to face either 11-time champion Rafael Nadal or Andrey Rublev for a place in the final

Monte Carlo, Principality of Monaco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Defending champion Fabio Fognini was knocked out of the Monte Carlo Masters on Friday by Norway's Casper Ruud who goes on to face either 11-time champion Rafael Nadal or Andrey Rublev for a place in the final.

Unseeded Ruud won 6-4, 6-3 against the 15th seeded Italian, making the last four 24 years after his father Christian had also reached the quarter-finals.

Related Topics

Norway Casper Rafael Nadal Christian

Recent Stories

Videos pile pressure on US police over racism, kil ..

6 minutes ago

Official cars of IG NHMP, other officers to patrol ..

6 minutes ago

Navalny ally jailed for two years for 'extremist' ..

6 minutes ago

Moscow Prosecutor's Office Files Lawsuit to Recogn ..

10 minutes ago

Goosen to quit Montpellier for Bulls

10 minutes ago

Kremlin Official Advised US Ambassador to Go to Wa ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.