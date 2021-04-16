Defending champion Fognini suffers Ruud awakening in Monaco

Defending champion Fabio Fognini was knocked out of the Monte Carlo Masters on Friday by Norway's Casper Ruud who goes on to face either 11-time champion Rafael Nadal or Andrey Rublev for a place in the final

Monte Carlo, Principality of Monaco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Defending champion Fabio Fognini was knocked out of the Monte Carlo Masters on Friday by Norway's Casper Ruud who goes on to face either 11-time champion Rafael Nadal or Andrey Rublev for a place in the final.

Unseeded Ruud won 6-4, 6-3 against the 15th seeded Italian, making the last four 24 years after his father Christian had also reached the quarter-finals.