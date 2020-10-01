UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Defending Champion Gilbert Ruled Out Of Paris-Roubaix

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 10:24 PM

Defending champion Gilbert ruled out of Paris-Roubaix

Belgian veteran Philippe Gilbert will not defend his Paris-Roubaix title later this month because of a persistent knee injury, his team Lotto-Soudal announced Thursday

Liege, Belgium, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Belgian veteran Philippe Gilbert will not defend his Paris-Roubaix title later this month because of a persistent knee injury, his team Lotto-Soudal announced Thursday.

The 2012 world champion, now 38, is suffering from pain in his left knee "due to his fall in the first stage of the Tour de France", the team said, ruling him out of the Tour of Flanders as well as Paris-Roubaix.

"Maybe I started again too soon, but the rehab was going well, the motivation and morale were still there, and I really wanted to race," Gilbert said.

"But I still felt pain... I then realised that I couldn't be at my best at the Tour of Flanders and at Paris-Roubaix. These races are even more demanding on the body, the body must be 200 percent ready." Gilbert did not rule out the possibility of racing again in 2020 but is focussing on next season.

"My first priority is to heal completely," he said.

"I still have a lot of goals in cycling, for next season certainly, but very maybe for this season as well.

"Hopefully a Tour of Spain participation is still playable, but that's not yet relevant. What matters now is a full recovery."

Related Topics

World Cycling France Spain 2020 From Best Race

Recent Stories

UAE ministers, senior officials offer condolences ..

11 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of Cyprus review regional d ..

26 minutes ago

AED3.89 bn of weekly real estate transactions in D ..

1 hour ago

ERC intensifies humanitarian, development efforts ..

2 hours ago

ADDED signs cooperation agreement with ADQ to supp ..

2 hours ago

Moscow Has Own Information on Mercenaries From Syr ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.