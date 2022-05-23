UrduPoint.com

Defending Champion Krejcikova 'hits Wall' In French Open Exit

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 23, 2022 | 09:11 PM

Defending champion Krejcikova 'hits wall' in French Open exit

Reigning French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova said she physically "hit the wall" as crashed out in the first round at Roland Garros on Monday, losing 1-6, 6-2, 6-3 to French teenager Diane Parry

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Reigning French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova said she physically "hit the wall" as crashed out in the first round at Roland Garros on Monday, losing 1-6, 6-2, 6-3 to French teenager Diane Parry.

The Czech world number two was playing her first match since February having been sidelined with an elbow injury.

She looked to be in control up a set and a break, but dropped six games in a row to the 19-year-old Parry before again blowing an early lead in the deciding set.

"I think set and 2-0, that was where I hit the wall," said Krejcikova, who had yet to play on clay this season.

"I just think I just collapsed physically, and, I mean, it was tough because I didn't play the matches." Krejcikova was booed when she returned from a bathroom break between the second and third sets, as the crowd on Court Philippe Chatrier got behind Parry.

"I mean, I don't know what happened. I don't know why. But I guess whatever I do is at some point booed, so that's how it is. That's life. Yeah, I don't know why that happened.

Krejcikova is set to tumble out of the top 10 after becoming the third women's top-10 seed to lose in the opening round after Ons Jabeur and Garbine Muguruza.

But she said she had no regrets about making her comeback at a Grand Slam.

"For sure, I didn't want to miss this one," said Krejcikova, who last year became the first player to win both the singles and doubles at Roland Garros since Mary Pierce in 2000.

"I think I have to start somewhere, so it's a pity that it had to be here and I didn't have any other matches, but I think it's good way to move forward."

Related Topics

World Mary Lead February Women From Top Court

Recent Stories

Forcibly displaced people worldwide tops 100 milli ..

Forcibly displaced people worldwide tops 100 million for first time: UNHCR

4 minutes ago
 50 professional beggars rounded up during crackdow ..

50 professional beggars rounded up during crackdown

4 minutes ago
 Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

4 minutes ago
 14 bodies found washed up on Myanmar beach

14 bodies found washed up on Myanmar beach

4 minutes ago
 Khawaja Muhammad Asif for collective efforts to el ..

Khawaja Muhammad Asif for collective efforts to elevate country's economy on sus ..

13 minutes ago
 Raja Riaz vows to play active role as Leader of Op ..

Raja Riaz vows to play active role as Leader of Opposition in NA

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.