Defending champion Morikawa misses British Open cut

St Andrews, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :Collin Morikawa's defence of the Claret Jug will not last into the weekend after the American missed the cut at the British Open on Friday.

The world number eight, and two-time major winner, was one-over-par for the day and the tournament after a disappointing round of 73 that left him one shot off the cut mark at level par.

It is only the second time that the American has failed to make the cut in 12 major appearances.