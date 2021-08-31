Defending champion Naomi Osaka advances to US Open second round

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Defending champion Naomi Osaka powered into the second round of the US Open on Monday by defeating 87th-ranked Czech Marie Bouzkova 6-4, 6-1, in 93 minutes.

The 23-year-old Japanese star stretched her Grand Slam win streak to 16 matches and will next face Serbian qualifier Olga Danilovic.

Osaka beat Bouzkova in their only prior match in the first round of this year's Australian Open on the way to her fourth Grand Slam title.

Osaka could become the first back-to-back US Open women's champion since Serena Williams, out this year with a torn hamstring, won her third in a row in 2014.