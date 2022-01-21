Defending champion Osaka knocked out of Australian Open

Defending champion Naomi Osaka was stunned Friday by unseeded American Amanda Anisimova in the Australian Open third round

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Defending champion Naomi Osaka was stunned Friday by unseeded American Amanda Anisimova in the Australian Open third round.

The Japanese superstar won the first set on Margaret Court Arena but failed to close out the match with Anisimova winning 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (10/5).

Anisimova set up a fourth-round clash with world number one Ashleigh Barty.