Defending Champion Roglic Wins Vuelta 11th Stage

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 09:59 PM

Defending Vuelta champion Primoz Roglic made a statement of intent Wednesday when he hunted down Magnus Cort Neilsen's desperate long range escape for a stage 11 win that went down to the wire

Valdepeas de Jan, Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Defending Vuelta champion Primoz Roglic made a statement of intent Wednesday when he hunted down Magnus Cort Neilsen's desperate long range escape for a stage 11 win that went down to the wire.

Having fallen Tuesday, Jumbo-Visma's Roglic, instead of struggling, gained a few seconds on key rivals, Movistar pair Enric Mas and Miguel Angel Lopez.

They made up the podium while Odd Christian Eiking held on to the overall lead, just clinging on over the last climb.

