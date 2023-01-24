Defending Champion Taimoor Title Bout On Wednesday
Muhammad Rameez Published January 24, 2023 | 10:03 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Asian Boxing Federation champion Taimoor Khan would be defending his heavyweight championship title in Bangkok on Wednesday (January 25).
Pakistani boxer Taimoor Khan would face Aekkaphob Auraiwan (Thailand) in a six rounds Bridgerweight fight.
Taimoor (26) has won 6 bouts including 5 KOs in his career, whereas Auraiwan (29) has 2 KOs in his career.
After defending the title, Taimoor would eligible for World Boxing Association Intercontinental championship.
Taimoor become ABF heavyweight champion last year after beating Indian boxer Vidant Agarwal.