Defending Champion Taimoor Title Bout On Wednesday

January 24, 2023

Asian Boxing Federation champion Taimoor Khan would be defending his heavyweight championship title in Bangkok on Wednesday (January 25)

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Asian Boxing Federation champion Taimoor Khan would be defending his heavyweight championship title in Bangkok on Wednesday (January 25).

Pakistani boxer Taimoor Khan would face Aekkaphob Auraiwan (Thailand) in a six rounds Bridgerweight fight.

Taimoor (26) has won 6 bouts including 5 KOs in his career, whereas Auraiwan (29) has 2 KOs in his career.

After defending the title, Taimoor would eligible for World Boxing Association Intercontinental championship.

Taimoor become ABF heavyweight champion last year after beating Indian boxer Vidant Agarwal.

