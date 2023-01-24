Defending champion Taimoor title bout on Wednesday

Asian Boxing Federation champion Taimoor Khan would be defending his heavyweight championship title in Bangkok on Wednesday (January 25)

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Asian Boxing Federation champion Taimoor Khan would be defending his heavyweight championship title in Bangkok on Wednesday (January 25).

Pakistani boxer Taimoor Khan would face Aekkaphob Auraiwan (Thailand) in a six rounds Bridgerweight fight.

Taimoor (26) has won 6 bouts including 5 KOs in his career, whereas Auraiwan (29) has 2 KOs in his career.

After defending the title, Taimoor would eligible for World Boxing Association Intercontinental championship.

Taimoor become ABF heavyweight champion last year after beating Indian boxer Vidant Agarwal.