Defending Champion Valverde Wins First Stage Of Route D'Occitanie

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 10:07 PM

Defending champion Valverde wins first stage of Route d'Occitanie

Alejandro Valverde opened his defence of the Route d'Occitanie on Thursday by winning the hilly 175.5km first stage from Gignac to Saint-Geniez-d'Olt-et-d'Aubrac

Toulouse, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Alejandro Valverde opened his defence of the Route d'Occitanie on Thursday by winning the hilly 175.5km first stage from Gignac to Saint-Geniez-d'Olt-et-d'Aubrac.

An early break built up a lead of seven minutes but were hauled in with 35 kilometres to go.

After that, the pace set by the Spaniard's Movistar team reduced the leading group to just 20 riders.

The 39-year-old world champion then escaped on the final category-two climb to finish two seconds ahead of Irish rider Eddie Dunbar of Ineos and Frenchman Elie Gesbert of Arkea-Samsic.

The four-stage race rolls 187.7km on Friday from Labruguiere to Martres-Tolosane. The key stage on Saturday ascends three category-one Pyreneean climbs before finishing at altitude at Luchon.

