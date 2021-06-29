Defending champions Wapda move in Netball semis

Defending champions Pakistan Wapda have moved in the semifinals of both the men's and women's event of the National Netball Championship being played here at the Hameedi Hall of the Pakistan Sports Complex

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Defending champions Pakistan Wapda have moved in the semifinals of both the men's and women's event of the National Netball Championship being played here at the Hameedi Hall of the Pakistan sports Complex.

Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and Pakistan Navy have also qualified for the men's semifinals while Sindh, Pakistan Army and Punjab have reached in the women semifinals.

In the men's quarterfinals played on Tuesday, Wapda beat SA Gardens by 35- 22 goals, Pakistan Army outplayed Punjab by 38-15 goals, PAF thrashed Islamabad by 35-26 goals and Pakistan Navy defeated Sindh by 32-27goals.

In the women quarterfinals matches, Wapda beat Elite academy by 35-5 goals, Sindh defeated Pak-Board by 31-11 goals, Pakistan Army downed Islamabad by 41-2 goals and Punjab outplayed Gilgit by 19-7 goals.

Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF), President Mudassar Arain, Secretary General, Syed Gohar Raza, Patron, Model Town Netball Club, Shah Faisal, Secretary, Punjab Netball Association, Tahir Hameed were also present on the occasion.

The final matches of the Championship would be played on June 30 (Wednesday). Director General, Pakistan Sports board, Col (R) Muhammad Asif Zaman would be the chief guest at the concluding ceremony of the championship.