Defense Day Cricket Tournament from Sep 6

The Defense Day Cricket Tournament would be played here at Eleven Star Cricket Ground from September 6

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ):The Defense Day Cricket Tournament would be played here at Eleven Star Cricket Ground from September 6.

According to the Chief Organizer Mohid Sheikh, a total of 16 teams would take part in the tournament. The first phase of the tournament would be played on knock-out basis while the second phase would be played on the league system according to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) cricket rules, he said and added the entry fee for the tournament was Rs 15,000.

He said the first position team would be awarded Rs 50,000 while the second position team would get Rs 25,000. Teams wishing to participate in the tournament can send entries before August 29 as the tournament draws would be announced on August 30, he said.

He said several committees including ground committee (chairman Haroon Butt), technical committee (chairman Saad Ullah) and reception committee (chairman Mohammad Ehsan) have been formed for the tournament.