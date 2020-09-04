'Defense Day' cycle race to held on Sept. 6

A cycle race in connection with the 'Defense Day' will be held here on September 6

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :A cycle race in connection with the 'Defense Day' will be held here on September 6.

Pakistan Cycling Federation president, Syed Azhar Ali Shah would inaugurate the race.

This was disclosed by president KP Cycling Association Nisar Ahmad while talking to media men here Friday.

He said the race will start from Chamkani BRT Station Peshawar and will end at Nowshera sports Complex.

He said that cyclists from different districts including Peshawar are participating in the race added that race will cover 38 kilometers distance.

He said Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Asfandyar Khan Khattak will be the chief guest of the closing ceremony.

The winners will receive trophies, medals, certificates and cash prizes.