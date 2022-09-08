Defense Day Kabaddi competitions begin in Soorizai village

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Kabaddi competitions have started in Soorizai village in connection with the Defense Day organized by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kabaddi Association with the collaboration of the Directorate General sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Thursday.

Six kabaddi teams from Peshawar and Nowshera districts were participating in these competitions, including Soorizai, Wahid Garhi, Khazana Dawoodi, Qadeem Kali, Urmarr village and Parvez Kabaddi Club Nowshera.

The opening match was played between Soorizai and Wahid Garhi Kabaddi Club teams.

Deputy Director Operations Jamshed Baloch along with General Secretary KP Kabaddi Association Syed Sultan Brai and Organizing Organizing Secretary Safat Khan and dignitaries of the area were also present on this occasion.

After a tough competition in the first match, Soorizai Club defeated Wahid Garhi by 30-29 in a thrilling encounter.

Director General Sports KP Khalid Khan will be the special guest at the closing ceremony and would distribute trophies, certificates and cash prizes among the position holders.