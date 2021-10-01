UrduPoint.com

Defiant Boks Vow To Stick With Kicking Game In 'colossal Effort'

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 08:50 AM

Defiant Boks vow to stick with kicking game in 'colossal effort'

Brisbane, Australia, Oct 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :The Springboks plan to unleash another box-kick bombardment against the All Blacks on Saturday as the world champions face the prospect of four straight defeats for the first time since 2016.

The South Africans continually punted the ball high in a tight 19-17 loss to New Zealand last week and believe the game plan can deliver victory in the return fixture on Australia's Gold Coast.

Fly-half Handre Pollard brushed off criticism that South Africa's tactics were one-dimensional ahead of the Rugby Championship sixth-round fixture, saying there was no need for change.

"We have a specific soul and DNA in this team, we trust our systems and our plan," he told reporters.

"The aerial contest is an area of the match in which we feel we're the best in the world and it's something we'll keep working hard at and keep doing moving forward." Pollard insisted the Springboks self-belief had not been dented by three consecutive losses -- two to Australia and one to New Zealand.

"We don't really look back at results, even if you've won the previous week," he said.

"We give confidence to each other in the way we interact and train." Coach Jacques Nienaber said South Africa's recent results were bitterly disappointing but believed "a colossal 80-minute effort" would see them end the tournament on a high.

"We have no doubt that if we can build on the strong points of our game last week and improve further on the execution of our game plan, we can get the desired result," he said.

Nienaber has made just one injury-enforced change to his starting XV, calling up prop Ox Nche after Frans Malherbe was ruled out with a neck niggle.

The All Blacks have already sealed the Rugby Championship title and regained the world number one ranking, but say there will be no slackening off for what is essentially a dead-rubber tie.

"We were delighted with the result last week, but weren't as delighted with the performance," New Zealand coach Ian Foster said.

"We want to take the things we learned and apply them." Foster showed a ruthless streak in dropping wingers George Bridge and Will Jordan after unconvincing displays against the Boks' high ball last weekend.

He recalled Sevu Reece on the right wing and shifted Rieko Ioane to the left, making room in the centres for Anton Lienert-Brown's return from injury.

Jordie Barrett remains at fullback after a match-winning penalty kick last week but Foster said he was looking for a better performance from him.

"Our back three perhaps weren't at the level we needed them to be last week, so clearly a message has been sent," he said.

Related Topics

World Australia Gold Coast George South Africa 2016 All From Best Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 1st October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 1st October 2021

38 minutes ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai embodies UAE’s prominent regiona ..

Expo 2020 Dubai embodies UAE’s prominent regional, international stature: Anwa ..

8 hours ago
 Update: Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed att ..

Update: Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed attend opening ceremony of Expo 2 ..

9 hours ago
 AED1.285 bn interim cash dividend approved by ADNO ..

AED1.285 bn interim cash dividend approved by ADNOC Distribution board for first ..

10 hours ago
 Moderate to heavy widespread rain with wind-thunde ..

Moderate to heavy widespread rain with wind-thunderstorm forecast for Balochista ..

8 hours ago
 Senate votes to avert US government shutdown befor ..

Senate votes to avert US government shutdown before midnight deadline

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.