UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Defiant Bruce Keen To Stay At Newcastle Despite Tough Season

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 05:50 PM

Defiant Bruce keen to stay at Newcastle despite tough season

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :Steve Bruce said on Thursday he is planning to stay on as Newcastle manager despite a turbulent season at the Premier League club during which he has even faced online death threats.

Three wins in their past five games have lifted the Magpies to safety with three games remaining afer a gruelling battle for survival.

The personal nature of some of the attacks, coupled with uncertainty over the club's ownership, has led to speculation that Bruce might not be around by the start of the new season.

"I've got a contract and until I hear otherwise, I'm going to crack on," Bruce said on the eve of a match against newly crowned champions Manchester City.

"I'm a football manager," said the 60-year-old, who also had to deal with a coronavirus outbreak at the club earlier in the season.

"It's what I do and I'm not ready to retire yet, so you have to dust yourself down, have a thick skin at times." Bruce came under fire again this week when he referred in a radio interview to the "expectation" of fans, prompting an angry response from some who believed he meant their aspirations for the club were unreasonable.

But the former Manchester United defender, who has managed multiple clubs in the Premier League, blamed his "lack of vocabulary" for any misunderstanding.

"Look, we're Newcastle, and all of us -- the supporters, myself, the team, everybody wants to see the club progress and try to edge towards being in the top half of the division," he said.

"When everybody is fit and we're right, we're not far short. We've still got a bit to do, don't get me wrong, and it's only little pieces at a time.

"But we've got the makings, especially in the top half of the pitch, of a very decent team when everybody is fit." Bruce said Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was the best manager in the world.

"You can't speak highly enough of the fella," said Bruce. "He always has this unbelievable insatiable appetite to succeed -- a little bit like my old (Manchester United) boss, Sir Alex (Ferguson).

"It's never enough to just win it. As soon as he wins it, it's on to the next one."

Related Topics

Football Fire World Newcastle Progress Turkish Lira Manchester United All From Best Top Manchester City Premier League Coronavirus

Recent Stories

55,611 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

40 minutes ago

Tahnoun bin Mohammed performs Eid al-Fitr prayers

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,512 new COVID-19 cases, 1,474 reco ..

3 hours ago

UAE, Seychelles announce safe travel corridor for ..

4 hours ago

RAK Ruler performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

5 hours ago

Russia records first cases of Indian COVID-19 vari ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.