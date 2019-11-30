UrduPoint.com
Defiant Mitchell Debut As New Zealand Reach 375 In 2nd England Test

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 09:50 AM

Defiant Mitchell debut as New Zealand reach 375 in 2nd England Test

Hamilton, New Zealand, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :Daryl Mitchell scored 73 in a defiant debut for New Zealand, while veteran Stuart Broad bagged four wickets for England to end the Black Caps' first innings at 375 in the second Test on Saturday.

It was a patient knock at Hamilton's Seddon Park from Mitchell who rebuilt the New Zealand innings with BJ Watling after the loss of early wickets -- including centurion Tom Latham -- on day two had New Zealand at five for 191.

The pair put on 124 for the sixth wicket before Broad removed both of them either side of the tea break.

Watling, whose double century set New Zealand up for a comprehensive victory in the first Test, was out for 55 on the last ball before the interval while Mitchell departed in the fourth over after play resumed.

New Zealand's last four wickets fell for 60 runs after tea, with Broad finishing with figures of four for 73 and Chris Woakes three for 83.

All-rounder Mitchell was called into the New Zealand side after the experienced Colin de Grandhomme was injured, and showed no outward signs of nerves in his maiden Test.

The son of former All Blacks coach and now England assistant rugby coach John Mitchell set about slowly but surely repairing the New Zealand innings with Watling.

He brought up his 50 pulling Ben Stokes through mid-wicket for four in a 159-ball innings which included eight boundaries and one six.

An even more cautious Watling, who reached his 18th half century with an elegant cut to the cover boundary off Sam Curran, faced 192 deliveries for his 55.

It was slow going by the pair, but from New Zealand's viewpoint their innings lasted almost two days which left England with only a remote chance of winning the Test to square the series.

England had their tails up at the start of the day when overnight centurion Tom Latham added only one boundary to his total before he misjudged a Broad delivery seaming back at him and was bowled for 105.

Broad stayed in the action to catch Henry Nicholls for 16 off Sam Curran, which brought the untested Mitchell to the middle to join Watling and bat New Zealand to a position of strength.

