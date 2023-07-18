Open Menu

Defiant Pogacar Promises Tour De France Fight

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 18, 2023 | 11:41 PM

Defiant Pogacar promises Tour de France fight

Two time former champion Tadej Pogacar insisted the two hardest stages of the Tour de France were still to come and refused to concede defeat despite a crushing time trial setback on Tuesday

Combloux, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Two time former champion Tadej Pogacar insisted the two hardest stages of the Tour de France were still to come and refused to concede defeat despite a crushing time trial setback on Tuesday.

Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard ripped up the form book in the 22.4km time trial, extending his overall lead to 1min 48sec over Pogacar.

"That was the best day of my career," said the 26-year-old Dane who rides for Jumbo Visma, whose collective efforts beat Pogacar in the 2022 Tour.

An exasperated Pogacar wore a forlorn look as he struggled to understand what had just happened to him on the key stage.

"To be honest, I was hoping to be in yellow day," said the affable 24-year-old Slovenian.

"I gave it all," he said shaking his head. "He took a lot of time off me but this isn't finished.

"If tomorrow is raining, then tomorrow can go my way," he said in the sweltering heat of the early evening.

"Its not easy to gain two minutes but we'll try," he said. "There are still two hard stages remaining, so its not lost yet. Maybe the two hardest." Vingegaard himself was also looking ahead, and with renewed confidence.

"I don't know about tomorrow yet, but we'll make a good plan for the coming days and keep fighting all the way to Paris," said the slender climber.

"I cant explain why I beat him by so much, but I followed my own plan perfectly today." - Queen stage - The ride through the Alps from Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc to the ski resort of Courchevel on stage 17 is frightening.

"This is a fight for the lead in the knowledge of what is at stake, everything can be lost here," said course designer Thierry Gouvenou.

Some 68km of climbing, with the Cormet de Roselend just short of 2,000m altitude and the 28km ascent to Courchevel topping out at 2,304m altitude, will test the pretenders to their limit.

British rider Tom Pidcock also pointed out that stage 20 on Saturday i the Vosges could turn into "all out war" in the struggle for the title Gone is the second-last-day individual time-trial that made recent finales something of a lottery.

Instead, the final stage before Paris offers another five mountains and no let up for the leader.

The Tour will end with the traditional mass bunch sprint on the cobbled Champs Elysees on July 24 with the trophies then distributed beneath the Arc de Triomphe.

Related Topics

France Climber Paris Lead Turkish Lira July All From Best

Recent Stories

7 security personnel among 10 injured in car bomb ..

7 security personnel among 10 injured in car bomb explosion, targeting FC vehicl ..

3 minutes ago
 Panama's Ex-President Martinelli Gets 10 Year Pris ..

Panama's Ex-President Martinelli Gets 10 Year Prison Sentence for Corruption - R ..

3 minutes ago
 Messi starts his new job in the Florida heat

Messi starts his new job in the Florida heat

3 minutes ago
 Top US General Says He 'Would Not Overstate' Recen ..

Top US General Says He 'Would Not Overstate' Recent Incidents With Russians Over ..

3 minutes ago
 Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto meet PM Shehbaz Shari ..

Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto meet PM Shehbaz Sharif

5 minutes ago
 US asks Taliban to ensure Afghan soil not used as ..

US asks Taliban to ensure Afghan soil not used as terrorists' safe haven

5 minutes ago
Search for missing after landslide kills 14 in Col ..

Search for missing after landslide kills 14 in Colombia

5 minutes ago
 EU Still Hopes to Convince Russia to Uphold Grain ..

EU Still Hopes to Convince Russia to Uphold Grain Deal - Reports

21 minutes ago
 Alba to join 'Barca reunion' with Messi in Miami

Alba to join 'Barca reunion' with Messi in Miami

21 minutes ago
 US to Provide $50Mln to Expand Fentanyl-Related Tr ..

US to Provide $50Mln to Expand Fentanyl-Related Treatment - Harris

21 minutes ago
 Rome Logs Hottest Day on Record With Temperature A ..

Rome Logs Hottest Day on Record With Temperature Above 107 Degrees Fahrenheit

26 minutes ago
 European Parliament Urges ICC to Issue Arrest Warr ..

European Parliament Urges ICC to Issue Arrest Warrant for Belarusian President

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports