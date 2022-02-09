Deja vu as Shiffrin slides out of Olympic slalom

Yanqing, China, Feb 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Mikaela Shiffrin's Beijing Olympics campaign went from bad to worse on Wednesday as she slid out of the women's slalom in which she was one of the big favourites.

The American, who lasted just four gates in a shock exit from the giant slalom earlier this week, managed just two in the slalom before skiing out.

Shiffrin went into the shortest technical event as a four-time world slalom champion and gold medallist at the Sochi Olympics in 2014.

After sliding wide on the turn, meaning she lost her momentum, making it difficult to re-align quickly enough for the next gate, Shiffrin immediately skied to the side of the course and plonked herself down in the snow, head in hands.