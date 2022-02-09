UrduPoint.com

Deja Vu As US Ski Star Shiffrin Slides Out Of Olympic Slalom

Muhammad Rameez Published February 09, 2022 | 09:00 AM

Deja vu as US ski star Shiffrin slides out of Olympic slalom

Yanqing, China, Feb 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Mikaela Shiffrin said she felt "awful" after the American ski star's Beijing Olympics campaign went from bad to worse on Wednesday when she slid out of the slalom.

Shiffrin was one of the big favourites in the event but managed just two gates before skiing out, two days after she made a shock exit from the giant slalom.

Shiffrin went into Wednesday's race in the shortest technical event as a four-time world slalom champion and gold medallist at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

But after sliding wide on the turn, making it difficult to re-align quickly enough for the next gate, Shiffrin immediately skied to the side of the course and plonked herself down, head in hands.

"I was pushing out of the start. I had full intentions of skiing as hard as I could," said the double Olympic gold medallist from previous Games.

"I slipped up a little bit on one turn and I just didn't give myself room to make any kind of error like that. I was planning to go on the most aggressive line, the most challenging line to ski.

"But I also know it's the fastest. I didn't make it past five gates, so I guess that's what happened."She said she felt "pretty awful", although she added: "But it won't feel awful for ever. I just feel pretty low right now."Shiffrin will compete in three more events in Beijing, with the super-G on Friday, followed by the downhill on Monday and the nordic combined on February 17.

Related Topics

World Beijing Sochi February Gold Olympics Event From Race

Recent Stories

Biden Gives Unflattering Opinions of European Lead ..

Biden Gives Unflattering Opinions of European Leadership in Closed Talks - Repor ..

9 hours ago
 EU Abandons Restrictions on Financial Support to B ..

EU Abandons Restrictions on Financial Support to Burundi Imposed in 2016

9 hours ago
 Canada string of trade surpluses comes to abrupt e ..

Canada string of trade surpluses comes to abrupt end

9 hours ago
 Anderson, Broad left out of England Test squad to ..

Anderson, Broad left out of England Test squad to face West Indies: ECB

9 hours ago
 Man dies, 5 injured in Nasirabad blast

Man dies, 5 injured in Nasirabad blast

9 hours ago
 PTI govt focusing on road connectivity, tourism: M ..

PTI govt focusing on road connectivity, tourism: Murad Saeed

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>