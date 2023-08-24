Open Menu

Deja Vu For Ingebrigtsen As Kerr Takes World 1500m Gold

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 24, 2023 | 02:10 AM

Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Britain's Josh Kerr produced a stunning sprint to the line to claim gold and beat Jakob Ingebrigtsen in the men's 1500m at the World Athletics Championships on Wednesday.

Kerr, who won Olympic bronze in Tokyo where Ingebrigtsen claimed gold, turned on the afterburners down the home straight in Budapest to hold off the Norwegian and win in 3min 29.38sec.

Ingebrigtsen had to settle for silver, just as he did at the Eugene worlds last year when he was also beaten by a Briton, Jake Wightman, in a similar finish.

Another Norwegian, Narve Gilje Nordas, claimed bronze in 3:29.68, three hundredths of a second behind Ingebrigtsen.

"It is quite an overwhelming experience," Kerr, who hails from the same Edinburgh club as Wightman, told the BBC.

"I am so proud of myself, I am so proud of my team and my family.

"I just threw my whole last 16 years into the sport at that last 200 metres and didn't give up until the end." Abel Kipsang took up the early lead at an unforgiving pace and Ingebrigtsen settled on the Kenyan's shoulder.

The Norwegian moved smoothly to the front at the 500m mark and turned the screw with a kilometre still to run.

He took the pack through the bell in front but Kerr moved swiftly into second and then kicked with 200 metres to run.

Ingebrigtsen kicked back and the pair were neck-and-neck as they entered the home straight.

A raucous near-capacity crowd at the National Athletics Centre in the Hungarian capital were on their feet as the pair closed on the finish line.

Ingebrigtsen had come into the final in fine form, having improved his European record to 3:27.95 in the Oslo Diamond League in June and then to 3:27.14 in Chorzow last month.

